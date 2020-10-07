Advertisement

UPDATE: Deputies identify teen victim in Pitt County murder case

Shooting scene in Pitt County
Shooting scene in Pitt County(WITN)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say that a juvenile is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a teenager.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to 3928 Cobb Dail Road for a teen who had been shot.

Deputies say that 13-year-old Eluah Williams died of his injuries at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Officials say that detectives referred one juvenile to Juvenile Justice for an open count of murder.

Other juveniles deputies say were involved have been referred to Juvenile Justice on other charges related to the crime and other crimes.

The investigation is ongoing.

