Cooper tested negative for COVID-19 last month

The governor most recently got tested in the middle of September after a family member had a fever.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said the governor has never tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cooper’s office says the tests for Cooper and his family were negative and the governor will continue to publicly confirm future test results.

The news comes as Cooper sharpens his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus both before and after he got COVID-19.

Cooper’s Republican gubernatorial opponent, Dan Forest, said he tested negative for the virus last week.

