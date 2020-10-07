Camp Lejeune training exercise readies Marines for next storm

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Marines are students this week training and studying to help out in their community.

A group of 16 Marines from three different units participates in tree felling training to learn how to cut down and limb trees in anticipation of the next big hurricane in Eastern North Carolina.

“I can go out there and clear the area as best as I can and continue on mission,” said Sgt. Gabriel Brown, who’s taking the course.

There’s a lot of math that goes into it. Marines learn how to cut the tree at the right angle to perfect a fall to where they want it to go, an invaluable skill to help the community after a hurricane.

“That’s huge. Especially here in Eastern North Carolina where we get hit with hurricanes every year, basically.” said Sgt. Walter Montalban, who teaches the course. “Once you do start instructing, you start to see things from a different point of view. You start to identify how you could teach better or how marines learn better.”

In 2018, when Hurricane Florence hit Eastern North Carolina, Montalban said Marines played a massive role in clearing roads, cutting down trees, and pulling cars out of flooded areas.

Marines need to measure the tree from top to bottom to get the tree on the ground, hit it in the right place to get it to fall where they want it to, and then limb it to dispose of the tree.

“This actually gives you good guidance so that you can plan on where the trees gonna fall,” said Staff Sgt. Roberto Escobar, who is a student in the course. “You get to see the offset weight, whether it’s going to lean to the left or to the right.”

The five-day training is a mix of combat engineers who typically do this kind of work and infantry units who don’t. It’s a cross-training exercise to push the Marine Corps to the next level.

“Here in this case with chainsaws, but this is just one of the courses that we run,” said Montalban. “We’re looking into the future to be able to teach a whole lot more and just give a whole lot more to the Marine Corps.”

The course will also be beneficial in combat, according to base officials. The course will train them to clear spaces or to set up a protective perimeter.

