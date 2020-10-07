Ahead of VP debate, political experts say VP role more important

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters may be taking a closer look at the vice presidential candidates this year.

One responsibility that could be top of mind is the VP’s duty to step in when the president is unable to do their job.

Just last week, President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to the hospital. Though he has been discharged, voters continue to closely follow his health status.

Voters are also taking note of both presidential candidates, President Trump and Joe Biden, being in their 70′s.

“Mike Pence is a heartbeat away from the presidency. And if Joe Biden were to win the White House, given his age at age 77, that would put Kamala Harris at one heartbeat away from the White House," said ECU political science professor Peter Francia.

He says though viewership is likely to be up for this debate, history tells us it probably won’t sway any votes.

However, as the presidential candidates' health and ages become a bigger part of the conversation, political experts say this debate and who gets elected as vice president, has higher stakes.

This is the only vice-presidential debate this year. It will be on tonight at 9.

