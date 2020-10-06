Water quality swimming alert issued for ocean-side site in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State recreational water quality officials are alerting the public that initial testing at an ocean-side site in Carteret County showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

The alert is for waters at the public beach access at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive adjacent to an ocean pier in Emerald Isle.

State officials will collect samples at the site again Tuesday, and test results of those samples will dictate further action. If the new samples also show elevated bacteria counts, state officials will post a swimming advisory sign and issue a swimming advisory.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.