UNCW identifies COVID clusters among women’s basketball, softball, men’s soccer teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UNCW has identified three clusters, totaling 18 COVID-19 cases, involving the school’s women’s basketball, softball and men’s soccer teams.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

“The individuals involved in these clusters have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. To protect individuals' private health information, UNCW will not publicly name employees or students diagnosed with COVID-19,” a news release stated.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

According to UNCW’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 102 active cases among faculty/staff (1) and students (64 off-campus students and 37 on-campus students) during the last 14 days.

