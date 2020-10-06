Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Kayla McDuffie

This weeks WITN/Pepsi Sports Spotlight shines on a senior volleyball player from South Central High School in Winterville.
By Billy Weaver
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kayla McDuffie is a middle blocker on the varsity volleyball team at South Central High School. She lives, eats and sleeps volleyball. Kayla is a shy individual but you can’t tell that on the court. Not only does she play for South Central High School, but she also participates in travel volleyball for East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club.

Her goal is to play at the collegiate level upon graduation. She has won numerous athletic awards over the past couple of years including Peak City Classic MVP honors in 2018 & 2019 and the Mizuno Capitol Hill Volleyball Club Best Blocker in 2018 & 2019.

She not only dominates on the court, leading the Falcons to a 20-1 record in 2019, but she also well rounded in the classroom. She is a leader on the court and practices with JV to get extra practice time in.

Kayla McDuffie, This weeks sports spotlight player.

