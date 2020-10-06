SpaceX successfully launches more Starlink satellites into orbit Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WITN) - SpaceX successfully launched the 13th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink Tuesday.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

SpaceX will now have close to 800 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Tuesday’s launch was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed multiple times due to weather.

