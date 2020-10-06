Advertisement

Rocky Mount man wanted after pointing gun at deputy

Ronald Jones, Jr. mugshot
Ronald Jones, Jr. mugshot(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Ronald Jones, Jr. after officials say he pointed a gun at a deputy.

Officials say it happened Monday in the Rocky Mount city limits. Deputies began a vehicle pursuit, but Jones, Jr., 33, got away due to traffic.

Warrants have been issued for Jones, Jr. for assault by pointing a gun and felony flee to elude. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Jones, Jr.'s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

