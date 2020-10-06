Advertisement

Regal Greenville Grande movie theatre to temporarily close on Thursday

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and U.K. will close temporarily on Thursday. The closing decision includes “Regal Greenville Grande” on Greenville Boulevard.

In July, the company began reopening most of its 778 theaters world-wide after closing for several months during COVID pandemic lockdowns. But last month, the company reported a loss of more than 1-and-a-half billion dollars in the first half of the year.

Regal is the second-largest cinema chain in the United States after AMC, with more than 500 theaters.

The possible shutdown comes just days after Governor Cooper announced theaters would be allowed to reopen. The company spokesperson says leaders would update staff and customers as the business decisions change.

