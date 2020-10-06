Pitt County deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charge

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing charges after deputies say they saw her involved in a drug deal.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha Coppola, 37, of Greenville, is charged with trafficking in opium by possession.

On Monday, detectives with the sheriff’s Special Operations Unit saw what they believed to be a drug deal going down in the parking lot of Sheetz on County Home Road.

Detectives say their investigation led them to several highly addictive Percocet pills.

Coppola was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest.

She’s being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $61,015 secured bond.

