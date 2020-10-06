Advertisement

Pitt County deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charge

Samantha Coppola
Samantha Coppola(PCSO)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing charges after deputies say they saw her involved in a drug deal.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha Coppola, 37, of Greenville, is charged with trafficking in opium by possession.

On Monday, detectives with the sheriff’s Special Operations Unit saw what they believed to be a drug deal going down in the parking lot of Sheetz on County Home Road.

Detectives say their investigation led them to several highly addictive Percocet pills.

Coppola was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest.

She’s being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $61,015 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kinston making election day, Juneteenth paid city holidays

Updated: moments ago
City council Monday night to make every election day a city holiday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, blue skies this afternoon

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and warm this afternoon

Hurricane

Major Cat 4 Hurricane Delta packing 130 mph winds

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Dangerous Delta is taking aim on the Yucatan then Central Gulf Coast.

Local

Charles Evans, Jr. chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
Edgecombe County Sheriff's office search for man following chase.

Latest News

Local

Edgecombe County deputies search for wanted man after chase ended in car crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Charles Evans, Jr. sped up, running a stop sign and collided with another car on Raleigh Boulevard. He continued driving eventually colliding with a road sign as he attempted to return to U.S. 64.

Crime

Rocky Mount man wanted after pointing gun at deputy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say it happened Monday in the Rocky Mount city limits. Deputies began a vehicle pursuit, but Jones, Jr., 33, got away due to traffic.

Breaking

PGV: American Airlines drops flights starting Wednesday; resumes November 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Airport officials say American Airlines will return to Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) on November 5.

State

North Carolina city leaders call for federal reparations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the call came in a resolution that passed at a meeting on Monday night. The resolution stems from a recommendation from the city’s Racial Equity Task Force.

News

SpaceX launches more satellites into orbit

Updated: 2 hours ago

Space

SpaceX successfully launches more Starlink satellites into orbit Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.