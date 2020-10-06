Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, blue skies this afternoon

Tuesday & Wednesday

The center of a high pressure system is inching its way closer and closer to Eastern Carolina, keeping sunshine and comfortable weather in the forecast for the next few days. Temps will bounce back up to the mid and upper 70s Tuesday to low 80s Wednesday. Light east winds on Tuesday will turn from the west on Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through late Wednesday night with just a few clouds and no rain.

Thursday & Friday

The nice cooler autumn weather will return for the end of the week. Highs will be dropping a bit behind Wednesday night’s front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s Thursday to around 70 degrees Friday under continued sunny skies.

The Weekend

The remnants of tropical storm Delta may bring rain to our area over the weekend. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. As of now, it appears Sunday will have the highest chance of rain.