Advertisement

Packaged fruit sold by Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Country Fresh fruit sent to some Walmart stores is being recalled due to a listeria threat.
Country Fresh fruit sent to some Walmart stores is being recalled due to a listeria threat.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Packaged fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states is being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The Country Fresh packages include pre-cut apples, mangoes, pineapples, cantaloupes and grapes.

The products were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

They have best-by dates of Oct. 3 to 11.

No one has gotten sick, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered listeria monocytogenes on equipment near where the products are packaged.

“Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately,” according to the FDA notice.

The FDA said customers who have any of the recalled products should throw them away.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes illness are high fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The illness can be fatal.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kinston making election day, Juneteenth paid city holidays

Updated: moments ago
City council Monday night to make every election day a city holiday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, blue skies this afternoon

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and warm this afternoon

Hurricane

Major Cat 4 Hurricane Delta packing 130 mph winds

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Dangerous Delta is taking aim on the Yucatan then Central Gulf Coast.

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

National

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 4

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
On Tuesday, Trump repeated his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

National

California wildfires are huge this year, but not deadliest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

Crime

Pitt County deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
A woman is facing charges after deputies say they saw her involved in a drug deal.

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.