Ocracoke Lighthouse hit by vandals

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The oldest operating lighthouse in the state has been hit by vandals.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says twice in about a week the Ocracoke Light Station has been vandalized.

Rangers noticed on September 27th that a wooden ventilation slat on the lighthouse door was missing as well as the wire screening behind the slats.

Then on Monday, they discovered numerous windows damaged in the adjacent Keeper’s Quarters, the lighthouse, and several outbuildings. Rangers believe the vandalism happened between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Completed in 1823, the Ocracoke Lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Anyone with information on the vandalism should call or text the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch Tip LIne at 888-653-0009.

