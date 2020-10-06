Advertisement

North Carolina city leaders call for federal reparations

federal reparations
federal reparations(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Officials in the North Carolina city of Durham have called for a federal program that would give reparations to the descendants of people who were enslaved.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the call came in a resolution that passed at a meeting on Monday night. The resolution stems from a recommendation from the city’s Racial Equity Task Force. Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said the resolution concerns areas of policy that are outside the city’s purview.

The City Council is also calling for a universal basic income, a guaranteed living wage and an increase to the minimum wage.

