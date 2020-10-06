New BLET training begins in January at James Sprunt

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - James Sprunt Community College says applications are now being accepted for the next Basic Law Enforcement Training class, a field which they say there is a great need right now.

The college says a recent study by the National Police Foundation shows 86% of law enforcement agencies nationwide are experiencing a shortage. They say the shortage is not just being felt in metropolitan areas across the county, but in rural areas such as Duplin County as well.

Basic Law Enforcement Training at James Sprunt Community College is free. The only cost associated with the training is for books and a uniform.

The next academy will begin on January 25 and will end in August. The program is offered at night so that adults can continue to work while attending.

To enroll, students must complete an application packet, meet with Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland to discuss the program, pass a background check, and be sponsored by a law enforcement agency.

