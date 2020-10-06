New Bern Fire & Rescue National Fire Safety and Prevention Week virtual fire safety performance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This week is National Fire Safety and Prevention Week, and some firefighters in the East are not letting COVID-19 keep them from educating kids on fire safety.

Last year, the clown troupe from the New Bern Fire and Rescue Department performed for fire and safety week, but this year due to COVID, they’ve made some changes.

The focus is still the same talking and demonstrating being safe around fire, calling 911, and fire escape plans.

This year the clowns pre-recorded their performance to adhere to coronavirus restrictions, and so students could still get the important messages.

