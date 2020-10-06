Advertisement

NCDHHS to provide $35 million to support child care programs

(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing $35 million in operational grants from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to help child care programs providing in-person child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From April through July, NCDHHS has provided over $80 million in monthly operational grants for child care programs that served over 105,000 children statewide throughout the pandemic.

The grants will be awarded to licensed child care providers operating in-person during the months of August through October 2020 to help offset the significant financial strains due to the additional expenses to meet health and safety guidelines, while experiencing reduced revenues from lower enrollment. Providers have the flexibility to use these grants to meet their unique individual business and operational needs.

All eligible licensed child care programs will receive some level of operational grants. Specific grant amounts are based on program size, quality, and whether the program serve infants and toddlers.

