Advertisement

NC positive COVID cases trending in wrong direction; no cause for the rise determined yet

Coronavirus rise in state and testing sites
Coronavirus rise in state and testing sites
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC positive COVID cases trending in the wrong direction; no cause for the rise determined yet. State leaders are sharing some concerns about the latest North Carolina COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

Governor Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared those concerns during the Tuesday live televised COVID press conference.

They said the state’s trends have moved in the wrong direction in the past week, but Dr. Cohen says it’s too early to attribute that rise to Phase 3 beginning last Friday.

Cohen said the state has 430 free COVID-19 testing events planned for October and that 200,000 rapid antigen tests have arrived from the federal government for the state to use for resident testing. She added, testing though runs secondary to personal responsibility.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DMV License Plate Agency in Kinston to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
DMV License Plate Agency in Kinston to reopen Wednesday

News

11,000 incorrect voter registration forms mistakenly sent out in North Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
11,000 incorrect voter registration forms mistakenly sent to people in NC

Crime

Ocracoke vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

American Airlines puts brakes on November 5th resumption of PGV flights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Earlier today, airport officials said the airline would resume flights on November 5th after ceasing the only flights to PGV starting tomorrow.

Latest News

Crime

Ayden man killed in weekend shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say a man was shot and killed this past weekend in Ayden.

Hurricane

Delta continues to intensify ahead of Yucatan landfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Delta, a major hurricane, is expected to make landfall near the site of Gamma's landfall less than a week ago.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Martin, Hertford, Nash & Wayne counties have two new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hertford, Nash, and Wayne counties also confirmed two more of their residents have died on Tuesday.

Crime

Ocracoke Lighthouse hit by vandals

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says twice in about a week the Ocracoke Light Station has been vandalized.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

News

NEW INFO: U.S. 264 lane to reopen this evening after bridge damaged

Updated: 3 hours ago
Last Friday an excavator being pulled by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge on U.S. 264 at the Mozingo Road exit just outside of Greenville.