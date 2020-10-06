NC positive COVID cases trending in wrong direction; no cause for the rise determined yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC positive COVID cases trending in the wrong direction; no cause for the rise determined yet. State leaders are sharing some concerns about the latest North Carolina COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

Governor Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen shared those concerns during the Tuesday live televised COVID press conference.

They said the state’s trends have moved in the wrong direction in the past week, but Dr. Cohen says it’s too early to attribute that rise to Phase 3 beginning last Friday.

Cohen said the state has 430 free COVID-19 testing events planned for October and that 200,000 rapid antigen tests have arrived from the federal government for the state to use for resident testing. She added, testing though runs secondary to personal responsibility.

