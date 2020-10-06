Advertisement

Morehead City police officers take part in breast cancer awareness campaign

Morehead City Police Beards and Badges cancer awareness.
Morehead City Police Beards and Badges cancer awareness.
By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to show their support, police officers with the Morehead City Police Department have kicked off their third annual Beards and Badges fundraiser.

Morehead City Police Dept. supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.
Morehead City Police Dept. supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.(WITN)

For the last three years, the police department has made an effort to bring awareness to breast cancer all while supporting local organizations. This year the Beards and Badges Campaign will support Martha’s Mission Cupboard which is a local food pantry.

Deputy Chief Bryan Dixon says this fundraiser is a chance for the community to interact with officers and it’s also an opportunity for officers. “It gives us a chance to show the other side of who we are, you know we are here to help, we are part of this community and we do want to help it grow and be a resource for it,” said Deputy Chief Dixon.

Officers who want to take part donate $25.00, or $25.00 worth of groceries. Once they do that they are able to either grow out their facial hair or wear a pink badge.

Officers like Master Police Officer Danielle Lawrence, who is happily taking part in the fundraiser, says this was a chance for her to educate the community and all who see her pink badge, about early detection and it’s importance in the fight against breast cancer. “I’m very proud to wear the pink badge as a woman and as a family we’ve suffered some of my aunts and my grandmother suffered from breast cancer so it’s very meaningful to me,” said Officer Lawrence.

The police department says they have a goal of raising $1,000 by October 31st. If they are able to reach that goal they will continue the fundraising effort through November and will support another organization.

If you would like to take part in the community-wide effort, food or monetary donations can be dropped off at the Morehead City Police Department at 300 N 12th Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.

