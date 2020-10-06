Major Cat 4 Hurricane Delta packing 130 mph winds

Hurricane Delta

Max Sustained Winds: 130 mph (category 4)

Movement: West-Northwest @ 16 mph

Central Pressure: 954mb

Delta continues to quickly strengthen in the western Caribbean Sea. Max winds are up to 130 mph making Delta a Category 4 Hurricane. The first landfall is expected over northeastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico not far from Cozumel. A US Landfall is expected along the central Gulf Coast late Friday as a category 2 or 3 storm.

Currently, the speed and strength of the system would bring leftover moisture to ENC this weekend as the remnant low tracks well to our west and north. The timing isn’t pinned down but confidence is growing that an inch or so of rainfall will be possible late Saturday and through Sunday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.