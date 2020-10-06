Advertisement

Major Cat 4 Hurricane Delta packing 130 mph winds

Approaching the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico including Cozumel
Delta will likely approach category 4 strength in the next in the next 24 hours.
Delta will likely approach category 4 strength in the next in the next 24 hours.(WITN)
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Delta

Max Sustained Winds: 130 mph (category 4)

Movement: West-Northwest @ 16 mph

Central Pressure: 954mb

Delta continues to quickly strengthen in the western Caribbean Sea. Max winds are up to 130 mph making Delta a Category 4 Hurricane. The first landfall is expected over northeastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico not far from Cozumel. A US Landfall is expected along the central Gulf Coast late Friday as a category 2 or 3 storm.

Currently, the speed and strength of the system would bring leftover moisture to ENC this weekend as the remnant low tracks well to our west and north. The timing isn’t pinned down but confidence is growing that an inch or so of rainfall will be possible late Saturday and through Sunday. Much like previous systems this year, the wind threat will be very low while the rainfall potential will be higher.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright, blue skies this afternoon

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and warm this afternoon

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, October 5th

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 10/05/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, 10-04

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 4, 2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/03

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 3, 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/03/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/02/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/2

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
Weather Authority Forecast 10/2