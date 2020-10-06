LGBTQ community concerned after Supreme Court justices comments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices targeted the historic 2015 gay marriage ruling on Monday. The nation’s highest court rejected an appeal by Kim Davis, a former county clerk in Kentucky, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs. Davis even spent some time in jail.

While they agreed with the decision not to accept the appeal, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said the 2015 ruling that made same-sex marriages legal amounted to a “cavalier treatment of religion.”

That has members of the LGBTQIA community worried.

“If the right was taken away, it would be a huge step backward for the equal rights and civil rights of gay and lesbian persons in our community,” said Wilmington Attorney Virginia Hager, who is the board chair of the Frank Harr Foundation.

The Frank Harr Foundation is a Wilmington based organization serving the LGBTQIA community while educating the community at large on LGBTQIA issues and specifics.

“There are great concerns about these comments by Justices Alito and Thomas that raise the specter that the Supreme Court could go backward on this issue. That’s causing a lot of worry amongst the LGBTQ community.”

