Advertisement

LGBTQ community concerned after Supreme Court justices comments

Spectators cheer participants during the LBGTQ Pride march Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Spectators cheer participants during the LBGTQ Pride march Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (KY3)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices targeted the historic 2015 gay marriage ruling on Monday. The nation’s highest court rejected an appeal by Kim Davis, a former county clerk in Kentucky, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs. Davis even spent some time in jail.

While they agreed with the decision not to accept the appeal, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said the 2015 ruling that made same-sex marriages legal amounted to a “cavalier treatment of religion.”

That has members of the LGBTQIA community worried.

“If the right was taken away, it would be a huge step backward for the equal rights and civil rights of gay and lesbian persons in our community,” said Wilmington Attorney Virginia Hager, who is the board chair of the Frank Harr Foundation.

The Frank Harr Foundation is a Wilmington based organization serving the LGBTQIA community while educating the community at large on LGBTQIA issues and specifics.

“There are great concerns about these comments by Justices Alito and Thomas that raise the specter that the Supreme Court could go backward on this issue. That’s causing a lot of worry amongst the LGBTQ community.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

News

UNCW identifies COVID clusters among women’s basketball, softball, men’s soccer teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
UNCW identifies COVID clusters among women’s basketball, softball, men’s soccer teams

News

Craven & Onslow County Schools back in class for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several schools in eastern North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday including Craven and Onslow counties.

Latest News

News

ECU celebrates National Coming Out Day, reveals “All Black Lives Matter” art

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Three students decided to create art that encompasses that, as well as support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Cunningham, Tillis facing adversity in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
One candidate is among the latest leaders to fall victim to the pandemic, the other, finds himself in the middle of a personal scandal.

News

Morehead City police officers take part in breast cancer awareness campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to show their support, police officers with the Morehead City Police Department have kicked off their third annual Beards and Badges fundraiser.

News

School bus and semi-truck crash in Duplin County

Updated: 3 hours ago
A bus crash Monday afternoon in Duplin County is still being investigated.

News

Regal Greenville Grande movie theatre to temporarily close on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
All Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and U.K. will close temporarily on Thursday.

News

City of Greenville plans for smaller Halloween crowd

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Greenville is known for drawing a large crowd on Halloween weekend.