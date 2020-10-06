Advertisement

Kinston making election day, Juneteenth paid city holidays

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has become the first Eastern Carolina city to give city employees the day off to vote.

City council Monday night voted to make every election day a city holiday. Those would include municipal and midterm elections.

The city also agreed to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of those enslaved in the U.S.

A check with other cities showed neither Greenville, Jacksonville or New Bern give employees off for election day, while Jacksonville was the first in the nation to enact Freedom Day which celebrates the 13th Amendment.

Kinston says the additional holidays will not cost the city any additional money.

