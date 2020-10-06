Jim’s Forecast: Beautiful weather rolls on

Tuesday & Wednesday

The center of a high pressure system is inching its way closer and closer to Eastern Carolina, keeping sunshine and comfortable weather in the forecast for the next few days. Expect cool mornings with lows in the low 50s, but with the sunny skies in the forecast, we’ll see our air temps bounce back up to the mid 70s Tuesday to low 80s Wednesday. Light east winds on Tuesday will turn to the west on Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through late Wednesday night with just a few clouds and no rain.

Thursday & Friday

The nice autumn weather will stick around through the end of the week. Highs, however, will be dropping a bit behind Wednesday night’s front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s Thursday to around 70 degrees Friday under continued sunny skies.

The Weekend

The remnants of tropical storm Delta may bring rain to our area over the weekend. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.