Jacksonville’s week-long National Night Out underway

Jacksonville's week-long National Night Out
Jacksonville's week-long National Night Out(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Because of limitations for mass gatherings in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders in Jacksonville and Jacksonville’s National Night’s planners are not holding a traditional one-night large scale event, but instead have several events planned.

National Night Out is America’s night out against crime. It is usually held annually on the first Tuesday of August at Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville. But because of the COVID pandemic, events are in October this year.

The City of Jacksonville, along with community partners, hosts the annual event to celebrate community and promote crime prevention. They say more than 12,000 citizens attend each year.

This year, National Night Out is a series of smaller gatherings and virtual events from October 5-9.

Monday was opening ceremonies with a police and fire vehicle drive-by parade for area elementary students, followed by Tuesday’s drive-through vehicle parade at Catalyst Church on Gum Branch Road.

Wednesday begins with Open Air Coffee with a Cop at the Jacksonville Commons and ends with Lemonade on the Lawn, also at the Commons.

On Thursday, police and fire vehicles will be at the Jacksonville Mall and Riverwalk Crossing Park, with the city’s chaplain leading a prayer session.

The events end with a drive-by parade at Jacksonville Elementary School with police and fire vehicles and the closing ceremony.

Jacksonville’s NNO is Free and Open to the Public. The city’s event won the NC Association of Festivals and Events, Event of the Year Award a few years ago, and organizers say they work to make every year better than the last.

