Jacksonville Public Safety Vehicle Parade for students

JACKSONSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Member of the public school community joined in Monday for a Public Safety Vehicle Parade. The parade involved Jacksonville city elementary schools in cooperation with Onslow County Schools, Elementary School Principals and Jacksonville Police Department School Resource Officers.

The vehicles visited Clyde Erwin, Bellfork, Northwoods, Parkwood, Jacksonville Commons, and Carolina Forest Elementary Schools.

Marked Patrol Cars, Ghost Traffic Units, Motor Cycle, K-9, as well as Chief Mike Yaniero, and Nat the Knight joined in. Organizers called the parade “A great experience for all.”

