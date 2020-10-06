Advertisement

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC wins national honor

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, serving 34 counties, has been named Food Bank of the Year for 2020, by Feeding America, a national association of more than 200 food banks.

The Member of the Year award is one of the highest honors awarded to network leaders for their local community-building and contributions to the Feeding America network.

“The Food Bank is an incredible organization making tremendous impact for people facing hunger in and outside of Raleigh,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We congratulate President & CEO Peter Werbicki and the entire food bank staff for their dedication to addressing the needs of the community and working to end hunger. From their focus on engaging with key partners and empowering neighbors with resources to make nutritious choices to supporting member food banks across the network in times of disaster or emergency, the Food Bank demonstrates just how much of a difference a food bank can make in the community.”

The Food Bank, headquartered in Raleigh with branches in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, the Sandhills, and Wilmington, was recognized as Member of the Year for their commitment to collaboration in building strong relationships with community partners and the national network to best serve neighbors in need. The Food Bank was also highlighted for its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and beginning the work of educating employees on how to use an EDI lens to inform core strategy and decision-making to best serve neighbors in need.

This year marks the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary of hunger relief work.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adult son accused of killing aging parents in Johnston County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Adult son accused of killing aging parents in Johnston County

News

ENC law enforcement agencies investigating several cases of political sign tampering

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Stealing or vandalizing political signs in a class III misdemeanor in North Carolina.

News

Water quality swimming alert issued for ocean-side site in Carteret County

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
State recreational water quality officials are alerting the public that initial testing at an ocean-side site in Carteret County showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

News

New BLET training begins in January at James Sprunt

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
James Sprunt Community College says applications are now being accepted for the next Basic Law Enforcement Training class, a field which they say there is a great need right now.

Latest News

News

NCDHHS to provide $35 million to support child care programs

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing $35 million in operational grants from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to help child care programs providing in-person child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

News

Urban hub development underway at Greenville Warehouse District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The City of Greenville, a developer, and ECU’s chancellor announced a new urban hub expected to bring $142 million to the East.

News

Jacksonville’s week-long National Night Out underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jacksonville’s week-long National Night Out underway

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Bright, blue skies this afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and warm this afternoon

News

American Airlines puts brakes on November 5th resumption of PGV flights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Earlier today, airport officials said the airline would resume flights on November 5th after ceasing the only flights to PGV starting tomorrow.