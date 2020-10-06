Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC wins national honor

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, serving 34 counties, has been named Food Bank of the Year for 2020, by Feeding America, a national association of more than 200 food banks.

The Member of the Year award is one of the highest honors awarded to network leaders for their local community-building and contributions to the Feeding America network.

“The Food Bank is an incredible organization making tremendous impact for people facing hunger in and outside of Raleigh,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We congratulate President & CEO Peter Werbicki and the entire food bank staff for their dedication to addressing the needs of the community and working to end hunger. From their focus on engaging with key partners and empowering neighbors with resources to make nutritious choices to supporting member food banks across the network in times of disaster or emergency, the Food Bank demonstrates just how much of a difference a food bank can make in the community.”

The Food Bank, headquartered in Raleigh with branches in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, the Sandhills, and Wilmington, was recognized as Member of the Year for their commitment to collaboration in building strong relationships with community partners and the national network to best serve neighbors in need. The Food Bank was also highlighted for its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and beginning the work of educating employees on how to use an EDI lens to inform core strategy and decision-making to best serve neighbors in need.

This year marks the Food Bank’s 40th anniversary of hunger relief work.

