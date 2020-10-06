Advertisement

Federal Government gives NCDOT approval to use drones for bridge inspections

NCDOT cleared to use drones for bridge inspection
NCDOT cleared to use drones for bridge inspection
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday approved a first-of-its-kind waiver to allow the N.C. Department of Transportation to use drones to conduct inspections of bridges and other infrastructure.

The waiver allows the department to operate the drones beyond visual line of sight while conducting the inspections.

“We are pleased to be leading the way with this fantastic new tool,” North Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette said. “Safety is our top priority at NCDOT, and this new system will enable us to complete inspections while better protecting our inspectors and the integrity of our bridges.”

The NCDOT is now the first state transportation agency to have been awarded such a waiver, paving the way for other states to fully use drones as tools for inspections.

The waiver application was developed in part with Skydio, the largest U.S.-based drone maker. Skydio drones are powered by on-board artificial intelligence that enables each craft to avoid obstacles in complex areas that lack a reliable GPS signal, such as the trusses beneath bridges.

Ben Spain, the NCDOT’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems program manager, said drones have been used since 2016 to conduct bridge inspections. But by enabling the drones to move beyond the pilot’s line of sight, the inspections will be able to collect more high-resolution images in difficult to see places so inspectors can better analyze the bridge’s integrity and identify possible problems.

“Inspectors will collect images using the drone instead of a snooper truck or having to suspend the inspector from the bridge,” Spain added. “They’ll be able to do these inspections quickly with minimal impacts to the traveling public, like not having to close lanes of traffic for as long.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Delta now a hurricane; Continues to strengthen

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Matt Engelbrecht
Delta is now a hurricane with the potential to impact the Gulf Coast States.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Closer to averag and dry few days

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will be going back to average the next few days

News

Jacksonville Public Safety Vehicle Parade for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jacksonville Public Safety Vehicle Parade for students

News

Suspect charged with murder in Beaufort County shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in a deadly shooting from Monday afternoon.

Latest News

News

LGBTQ community concerned after Supreme Court justices comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
LGBTQ community concerned after Supreme Court justices comments

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

News

UNCW identifies COVID clusters among women’s basketball, softball, men’s soccer teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
UNCW identifies COVID clusters among women’s basketball, softball, men’s soccer teams

News

Craven & Onslow County Schools back in class for in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Several schools in eastern North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday including Craven and Onslow counties.

News

ECU celebrates National Coming Out Day, reveals “All Black Lives Matter” art

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Three students decided to create art that encompasses that, as well as support of the Black Lives Matter movement.