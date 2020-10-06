Edgecombe County deputies search for wanted man after chase ended in car crash

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Evans, Jr. after officials said a traffic stop led to a chase ending in multiple accidents.

Corporal J.T. Jones said he attempted to pull Evans, Jr. over after a radar showed he was driving 91 mph on U.S. 64 bypass.

Evans, Jr. slowed his Chrysler 300 but was slow to stop, eventually stopping partially in the roadway on the bypass. Cpl. Jones then used the PA system in his car to instruct Evans, Jr. to pull to the side of the road.

Deputies said Evans, Jr. then continued driving down the highway slowly, until taking the 472 exit ramp. He sped up, running a stop sign and collided with another car on Raleigh Boulevard. He continued driving eventually colliding with a road sign as he attempted to return to U.S. 64.

The car was partially immobilized and Evans, Jr. ran across the bypass toward Meadowbrook Road. Cpl. Jones said passengers fell from the car with injuries, but the number of people and their injuries are unknown at this time.

Following an investigation, deputies identified Evans, Jr. as the driver and issued warrants for multiple charges including felony flee to elude.

If you know the whereabouts of Evans, Jr. You are asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

