ECU celebrates National Coming Out Day, reveals “All Black Lives Matter” art

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, ECU is celebrating National Coming Out Day—a day to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community to come out as themselves.

Three students decided to create art that encompasses that, as well as support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wesley Hollingsworth is one of the artists.

Hollingsworth said, “Every time you walk by this, remember, you need to stand for Black Lives Matter—always for all Black lives and for all people of color.”

You can see the message as you turn the corner passing ECU’s LGBTQ center.

Breana Miller explains the inspiration behind her piece.

Miller said, “I really wanted to tie it back into Marsha P. Johnson.”

Marsha P. Johnson was a gay liberation activist. Miller says it’s a reminder for support of the marginalized groups within the marginalized groups. The flowers in her art all have meaning.

Miller said, “The dandelion, which represents emotional healing and overcoming hardship. And I think that’s something that we really need right now.”

Protests have erupted since May for the lives of people like George Floyd and Breana Taylor. And the artists say when we say their names, we can’t forget the Tony McDade’s too—the lives these paintings are all about.

Tiana Robinson spent some time putting hers together.

Robinson said, “It can take about a week for me to get the final piece out.”

Maybe not as much time as Wesley Hollingsworth, who says it took around half a day.

Hollingsworth said, “I messed up. I started a new program, messed it up again.”

Yet, it’s the final product that made it all worth it.

Robinson said, “It was just very, very nice. I can’t explain it. I was just in tears, mostly.”

Hollingsworth said, “A part of you actually presented for the whole world to look at; it’s just amazing.”

And more importantly, Miller says, is the meaning behind the art.

Miller said, “I hope that they’ll be able to understand the connection between Black, queer lives and the Black Lives Matter movement, especially because Black, queer lives are often left out.”

Students can come by the LGBTQ+ center and pick up free shirts and other gear to show support while supplies last.

National Coming Out day is this Sunday, October 11.

