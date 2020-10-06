DMV License Plate Agency in Kinston to reopen Wednesday

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License Plate Agency, located at 2431 N. Herritage St. at the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center, reopens Wednesday.

The license plate agency in Kinston was shut down for two weeks. The DOT says an employee at the agency tested positive for the virus.

People who need new plates or tags before Wednesday’s reopening can go online or visit other nearby license plate offices.

