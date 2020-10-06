Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

(CNN) – The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6, for iPhone owners to submit claims in a $500 million settlement with Apple.

The class-action settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Apple said it took the action in order to protect phones with older lithium-ion batteries.

Some iPhone owners, however, believe it was a move to encourage them to buy newer, more expensive phones.

The settlement entitles owners of certain iPhone 6 and 7 models and the SE to receive up to $25 in claims.

You can submit a claim at smartphoneperformancesettlement.com.

