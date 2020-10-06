Craven & Onslow County Schools back in class for in-person learning

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Several schools in eastern North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday including Craven and Onslow counties.

In Craven County, early college students transitioned to Plan B. Everyone else will start on the 19th.

This comes after three new positive coronavirus cases among staff last week.

A staggered return to school also started In Onslow County.

Kindergarten through 1st-grade students returned to in-person learning. They will be in class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be used as a cleaning day.

Second and 3rd graders will return on the 19th, 4th and 5th will head back on November 2nd, and then all students will return to 5 day learning on November 30th.

