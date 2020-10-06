COVID-19 closes New Bern DMV office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Another DMV location in Eastern Carolina is closed due to COVID-19.

The DMV Driver License Office in New Bern is shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The office at 2106 Neuse Boulevard will be closed until Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Those with appointments will have them rescheduled.

Two weeks ago, the License Plate agency on Herritage Street in Kinston shut down after an employee there came down with the virus. That location is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

