City of Greenville plans for smaller Halloween crowd

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville is known for drawing a large crowd on Halloween weekend.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place and bars at lower capacity than normal and only serving outdoors, the city expects a small crowd this year.

“There is a threat that’s still out there...the virus is in our community,” said Greenville Mayor, PJ Connelly.

Pitt County has already exceeded more than 5,000 virus cases.

For bars like 5th Street, however, it means waiting even longer to make money. The bar just opened after being closed for seven months, and the holiday usually brings in a lot of customers.

“Having 30% capacity or whatever is going to be very hard to pay the bills," said one of 5th Street’s owners, Tony Frazier.

It’s the same for other bars as well.

“Many of the bars downtown have been limited to only 7 people per 1,000 square feet in their exterior or 30% of their outside capacity,” explained Connelly. “You will not be able to pack in a bar really tight like you may have in other years.”

The mayor says they are still making a distinctive plan for Halloween. They are continuing to discuss options with the Department of Health and Human Services and will put out guidelines in about a week or two.

Greenville Police and ECU Police say they will be out and about for the holiday. GPD says there will not be any event areas or road closures in Uptown as there usually are.

