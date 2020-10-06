Advertisement

City of Greenville plans for smaller Halloween crowd

halloween greenville
halloween greenville(-)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville is known for drawing a large crowd on Halloween weekend.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place and bars at lower capacity than normal and only serving outdoors, the city expects a small crowd this year.

“There is a threat that’s still out there...the virus is in our community,” said Greenville Mayor, PJ Connelly.

Pitt County has already exceeded more than 5,000 virus cases.

For bars like 5th Street, however, it means waiting even longer to make money. The bar just opened after being closed for seven months, and the holiday usually brings in a lot of customers.

“Having 30% capacity or whatever is going to be very hard to pay the bills," said one of 5th Street’s owners, Tony Frazier.

It’s the same for other bars as well.

“Many of the bars downtown have been limited to only 7 people per 1,000 square feet in their exterior or 30% of their outside capacity,” explained Connelly. “You will not be able to pack in a bar really tight like you may have in other years.”

The mayor says they are still making a distinctive plan for Halloween. They are continuing to discuss options with the Department of Health and Human Services and will put out guidelines in about a week or two.

Greenville Police and ECU Police say they will be out and about for the holiday. GPD says there will not be any event areas or road closures in Uptown as there usually are.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ECU celebrates National Coming Out Day, reveals “All Black Lives Matter” art

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Three students decided to create art that encompasses that, as well as support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Cunningham, Tillis facing adversity in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
One candidate is among the latest leaders to fall victim to the pandemic, the other, finds himself in the middle of a personal scandal.

News

School bus and semi-truck crash in Duplin County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A bus crash Monday afternoon in Duplin County is still being investigated.

News

Regal Greenville Grande movie theatre to temporarily close on Thursday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
All Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and U.K. will close temporarily on Thursday.

News

City of Greenville plans for smaller Halloween crowd

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The city of Greenville is known for drawing a large crowd on Halloween weekend.

Latest News

News

Regal Greenville Grande movie theatre to temporarily close on Thursday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Regal Greenville Grande movie theatre to temporarily close on Thursday

News

Morehead City police officers take part in breast cancer awareness campaign

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to show their support, police officers with the Morehead City Police Department have kicked off their third annual Beards and Badges fundraiser.

Hurricane

NEW: Delta now a hurricane; Continues to strengthen

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Storm Delta is expected to cross the central Gulf coast on Friday as a hurricane.

News

School bus and semi-truck crash in Duplin County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
School bus and semi-truck crash in Duplin County

News

Jill Biden to attend Tuesday rally at P.C.C.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Details have been released on Jill Biden’s visit to Greenville tomorrow.