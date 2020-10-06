Ayden man killed in weekend shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man was shot and killed this past weekend in Ayden.

Ayden Police Corporal Jenny Clark says that Anthony Harper, 56, of Ayden, was shot on October 3rd around 5:10 p.m. outside of his home at 4335 Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harper died at the scene, police say.

Clark would not elaborate on what they believe led to the shooting but says that they have a person of interest in the case and that it was an isolated incident.

Police have talked to multiple witnesses but encourage anyone else with information to come forward.

