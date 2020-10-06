Adult son accused of killing aging parents in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 53-year-old man is in jail, accused of killing his parents. Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found the mother and father shot to death in their home in the Johnston County town of Selma.

Deputies say they were called to the house Sunday to do a wellbeing check around 3 p.m. When they arrived at the house on Olivia Way in Selma, they found the bodies of Stephen Boggs Sr., 72, his wife Brenda Boggs, 71, and the family dog.

Neighbors said no one had seen the couple for about two months and could not get in contact with them. Neighbors also told deputies they saw the couple’s son frequently at his parent’s home.

An autopsy revealed the couple had been shot. Further investigation showed recent activity in Myrtle Beach on the couple’s banking account.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, found the couple’s son, Stephen Boggs Jr., at a hotel in Myrtle Beach and arrested him.

In Horry County, officers took Stephen Boggs Jr. into custody on concealment charges in his parents' death. When returned to Johnston County, deputies will charge Boggs with murder in the death of his parents.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.