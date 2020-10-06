Advertisement

11,000 incorrect voter registration forms mistakenly sent out in North Carolina

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina elections officials say 11,000 voter registration forms pre-filled with incorrect information were mistakenly sent to people in North Carolina by a group seeking to increase election participation.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released a statement saying Civitech mistakenly sent the voter registration forms that included incorrect name, address, and birth date information.

The company works to increase voter participation and was not working with state or local governments.

Civitech was reaching out to people with the incorrect forms intended for people who may be eligible to vote but weren’t currently registered.

