Victim still in critical condition after Fayetteville road-rage shooting

MGN/Scott Robinson / CC BY 2.0
MGN/Scott Robinson / CC BY 2.0(KKTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say that a person remains in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the incident occurred Friday in Fayetteville.  Fayetteville police say that they are searching for a suspect. Police said he was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.

The man also had a long beard and appeared to be in his late 30′s or early 40′s.

