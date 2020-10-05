Victim still in critical condition after Fayetteville road-rage shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say that a person remains in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the incident occurred Friday in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police say that they are searching for a suspect. Police said he was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.

The man also had a long beard and appeared to be in his late 30′s or early 40′s.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.