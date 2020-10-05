Advertisement

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Duplin County

Two people have been hospitalized following a head on crash in Duplin County.
Two people have been hospitalized following a head on crash in Duplin County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
According to Duplin County Fire, a wrong way driver was heading west bound in the east bound lanes on Highway 24 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver of a pick-up truck struck a passenger car head on just outside of Kenansville near Grumman Powell Road.

Officials say one person was pinned inside a vehicle and air-lifted to a trauma center.

A second person was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Several agencies including Kenansville Fire, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

