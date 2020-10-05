Advertisement

Tropical Storm Delta Forms in Caribbean

Delta is the 25th named storm of the hurricane season
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Delta is the 25th named storm of the hurricane season(Jim Howard)

Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the central Caribbean Sea. Delta is the 25th named storm of the hurricane season. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The current forecast from the NHC brings the storm near the central Gulf coast on Friday as a category 2 hurricane.

Delta is currently expected to near the central Gulf coast on Friday.
Delta is currently expected to near the central Gulf coast on Friday.(WITN)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

