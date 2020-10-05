Suspect charged with murder in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in a deadly shooting from Monday afternoon.

Around 12:11 pm the Beaufort County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 114 Jasper Ln, in Washington.

The sheriff’s office responded and say they found 25-year-old Paquon Coffey of Grimesland coming out of the woods on Asbury Church Road. Coffey was taken into custody.

After interviewing multiple eyewitnesses and processing the crime scene, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged Coffey with an open count of murder for the shooting death of 25-year-old Raheem Keyes of Washington.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Coffey is in the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $500,000.00 bond.

