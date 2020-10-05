Senator Thom Tillis has mild symptoms with COVID-19; can’t taste or smell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis' office says he is improving after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Adam Webb says Tillis is doing well and continues to self-isolate at home.

His office says he still can’t taste or smell, but they say that’s his biggest symptom right now.

Tillis announced his positive diagnosis Friday night.

He is among several people to test positive after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House last weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.