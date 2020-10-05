Advertisement

Senator Thom Tillis has mild symptoms with COVID-19; can’t taste or smell

Image License<br />Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0<br />License Link
Image License<br />Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0<br />License Link(WEAU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis' office says he is improving after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Adam Webb says Tillis is doing well and continues to self-isolate at home.

His office says he still can’t taste or smell, but they say that’s his biggest symptom right now.

Tillis announced his positive diagnosis Friday night.

He is among several people to test positive after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House last weekend.

