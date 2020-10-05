Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny warm days, cool nights

The week will bring plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

High pressure is building into our region which gives us beautiful weather. Expect sunny skies in the forecast for the majority of the week. Highs will gradually warm up from the low and mid 70s Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. A northerly breeze Monday will turn southwesterly by Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday night with just a few clouds and no rain.

Thursday & Friday

The nice autumn weather will stick around through the end of the week. Highs, however, will be dropping a bit behind Wednesday night’s front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday under continued sunny skies.

The Weekend

The remnants of tropical storm Delta may bring rain to our area over the weekend. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

