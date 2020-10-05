Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny warm days, cool nights
The week will bring plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps.
Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday
High pressure is building into our region which gives us beautiful weather. Expect sunny skies in the forecast for the majority of the week. Highs will gradually warm up from the low and mid 70s Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. A northerly breeze Monday will turn southwesterly by Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday night with just a few clouds and no rain.
Thursday & Friday
The nice autumn weather will stick around through the end of the week. Highs, however, will be dropping a bit behind Wednesday night’s front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday under continued sunny skies.
The Weekend
The remnants of tropical storm Delta may bring rain to our area over the weekend. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW