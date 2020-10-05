Onslow County cancels meeting after event last week with Sen. Tillis
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONSLOW, N.C. (WITN) - County commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled their meeting tonight due to concerns over COVID-19.
Onslow County says several commissioners as well as other community members attended a meeting last Tuesday with Senator Thom Tillis.
Tillis announced late Friday that he had the coronavirus.
The county said they canceled the meeting “out of an abundance of caution”.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.