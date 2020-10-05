Advertisement

Onslow County cancels meeting after event last week with Sen. Tillis

Image License<br />Photo: Bob Nichols / USDA
Image License<br />Photo: Bob Nichols / USDA(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONSLOW, N.C. (WITN) - County commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled their meeting tonight due to concerns over COVID-19.

Onslow County says several commissioners as well as other community members attended a meeting last Tuesday with Senator Thom Tillis.

Tillis announced late Friday that he had the coronavirus.

The county said they canceled the meeting “out of an abundance of caution”.

