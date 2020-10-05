News
NCEL 10-04-20
NCEL 10-04-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
|
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
News
North Carolina Education Lottery 10-04
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NCEL Winning Numbers for 10-04-2020
News
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Duplin County
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
According to Duplin County Fire, a wrong way driver was heading west bound in the east bound lanes on Highway 24 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night.
News
Tropical Depression 26 forms; Gamma churns in Gulf
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma has maintained tropical storm strength after rolling over the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression 26 has developed in the Caribbean.
News
Jill Biden set to make visit to Greenville
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Details are still being worked out, but WITN has learned she plans to be here on Tuesday.
Weather
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine returns as the work week begins
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Charlie Ironmonger
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast
News
Goldsboro police investigate fatal shooting
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Eastern Carolina counties report more case rises
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
Six Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Friday.
News
Teen shot dead at Greenville motel
Updated: 11 hours ago
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
News
Vehicles on fire near Greenville apartment complex contained
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
The complex is on Patton Circle near Reedy Branch Road in Greenville.
News
Greenville police looking for witnesses to pedestrian crash
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.