Advertisement

NCDOT: Roadway death rates drop across North Carolina

(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NCDOT says North Carolina’s traffic deaths decreased by 4.4 percent in 2019, according to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly twice the national rate.

According to the report 1,373 people were killed in North Carolina traffic crashes in 2019. That is 63 fewer deaths than in 2018.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette says, “Safety is our No. 1 priority so it’s encouraging anytime we experience fewer deaths on our roads, but we will not be satisfied until we have no traffic fatalities. Everyone must do their part and commit to safe driving practices such as wearing seat belts, slowing down, avoiding distractions and not driving while impaired.”

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program says, “This decrease is significant. There were 63 fewer funerals in North Carolina in 2019, but we still have a long ways to go and preliminary reports about traffic safety during COVID look less promising. The NCGHSP and our partners are going to work hard to reinforce just how important it is that everyone does their part to keep our roads safe.”

The NHTSA report showed that across the country, traffic fatalities are down 2% from the reported 36,835 fatalities in 2018, even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Consistent pattern keeps the sunshine intact

Updated: 2 hours ago
A dry week with warm afternoons and cool nights

ECU

COVID-19 cases for ECU students continue to decline

Updated: 2 hours ago
New figures released late Monday afternoon show there were just 13 new student cases and five new staff cases last week at the university.

State

Greensboro City Council to consider apology for anti-Klan rally deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Five demonstrators were shot and killed at the rally.

State

Charlotte nightclub closed for repeated violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Charlotte Observer reports El Centenario in Charlotte lost its permits in part because of video and advertisements which showed the crowds violating state restrictions to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News

Crime

Victim still in critical condition after Fayetteville road-rage shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Fayetteville police say that they are searching for a suspect. Police said he was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.

News

UPDATE: DOT engineers inspecting Pitt County bridge struck by excavator

Updated: 3 hours ago
The HIghway Patrol said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 264 at the Mozingo Road exit.

State

Greensboro Police: Person struck by bullet at Halloween theme park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

News

Jill Biden to attend Tuesday rally at P.C.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The former vice president’s wife will attend a Get Out the Vote rally at Pitt Community College.

ECU

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville.

News

UPDATE: Police identify teen killed in Greenville motel shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police have identified a teenager who was shot and killed at a Greenville motel.