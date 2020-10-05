NCDOT: Roadway death rates drop across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NCDOT says North Carolina’s traffic deaths decreased by 4.4 percent in 2019, according to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly twice the national rate.

According to the report 1,373 people were killed in North Carolina traffic crashes in 2019. That is 63 fewer deaths than in 2018.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette says, “Safety is our No. 1 priority so it’s encouraging anytime we experience fewer deaths on our roads, but we will not be satisfied until we have no traffic fatalities. Everyone must do their part and commit to safe driving practices such as wearing seat belts, slowing down, avoiding distractions and not driving while impaired.”

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program says, “This decrease is significant. There were 63 fewer funerals in North Carolina in 2019, but we still have a long ways to go and preliminary reports about traffic safety during COVID look less promising. The NCGHSP and our partners are going to work hard to reinforce just how important it is that everyone does their part to keep our roads safe.”

The NHTSA report showed that across the country, traffic fatalities are down 2% from the reported 36,835 fatalities in 2018, even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%.

