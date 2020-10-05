Advertisement

Mental Health: Know the signs of alcoholism

By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Studies show that people are drinking more during the pandemic, which can create consequences for physical and mental health.

Dana Cronkhite with Brynn Marr Hospital says half of people diagnosed with a mental health disorder also have a substance abuse disorder.

“There’s a clear link between substance misuse being a risk factor for suicide," said Cronkhite.

Cronkhite says social drinkers are those who drink in low risk patterns and consume three or less drinks in one sitting. She says some signs to look out for to see if social drinking has turned into problem drinking or alcoholism include:

  • Isolation from family and friends
  • Decrease in work or academic performance
  • Reckless behavior
  • Drinking everyday

Cronkhite says isolation is a significant risk factor and the pandemic has made things more challenging.

Experts say you can maintain social connectedness by intervening and talking to loved ones, creating awareness and motivation for recovery, along with an action plan.

If you have a loved one working towards recovery, Cronkhite suggests reaching out often and expressing support.

There are additional resources available online at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or Brynn Marr Hospital. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Delta Forms in Caribbean

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Tropical Storm Delta is expected to approach the central Gulf coast on Friday as a hurricane.

News

Mental Health: Know The Signs Of Alcoholism

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Beautiful work week ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast

Local

FedEx driver killed in weekend crash in New Bern

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Bern police say Spencer Powell from Wilson was driving a FedEx vehicle on Neuse Boulevard near Bosch Boulevard just before 6:00 p.m.

Latest News

Local

Senator Thom Tillis has mild symptoms with COVID-19; can’t taste or smell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Spokesman Adam Webb says Tillis is doing well and continues to self-isolate at home.

News

NCEL 10-04-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

North Carolina Education Lottery 10-04

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL Winning Numbers for 10-04-2020

News

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Duplin County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to Duplin County Fire, a wrong way driver was heading west bound in the east bound lanes on Highway 24 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

News

Tropical Depression 26 forms; Gamma churns in Gulf

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma has maintained tropical storm strength after rolling over the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression 26 has developed in the Caribbean.

News

Jill Biden set to make visit to Greenville

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Details are still being worked out, but WITN has learned she plans to be here on Tuesday.