Jill Biden set to make visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, is expected to visit Greenville next week to campaign for her husband...

Details are still being worked out, but WITN has learned she plans to be here on Tuesday.

This is the first visit to the area from the Biden Campaign.

The former Second Lady and her husband tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday as contact tracing began in connection to President Trump’s positive result.

