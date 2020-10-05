Advertisement

Jill Biden set to make visit to Greenville

Jill Biden's visit to Greenville will be the first trip to the area for the Biden Campaign.
Jill Biden's visit to Greenville will be the first trip to the area for the Biden Campaign.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, is expected to visit Greenville next week to campaign for her husband...

Details are still being worked out, but WITN has learned she plans to be here on Tuesday.

This is the first visit to the area from the Biden Campaign.

The former Second Lady and her husband tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday as contact tracing began in connection to President Trump’s positive result.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine returns as the work week begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast

News

Gamma increases wind strength; P.T.C. 26 forms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma has maintained tropical storm strength after rolling over the Yucatan Peninsula. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has developed in the Caribbean.

News

Goldsboro police investigate fatal shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Eastern Carolina counties report more case rises

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Six Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Friday.

Latest News

News

Teen shot dead at Greenville motel

Updated: 8 hours ago
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

News

Vehicles on fire near Greenville apartment complex contained

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The complex is on Patton Circle near Reedy Branch Road in Greenville.

News

Greenville police looking for witnesses to pedestrian crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.

News

NCEL 10-03-20

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 10-03

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

POWERBALL 10-03

Updated: 22 hours ago