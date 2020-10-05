Greensboro Police: Person struck by bullet at Halloween theme park
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A person has been shot at a Halloween theme park in North Carolina.
The Greensboro News & Record reports that the incident occurred at the Woods of Terror early Sunday morning. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin said in a statement that it appeared that two gunshots were fired into the air and that one of the bullets came down on a customer. McLaurin said staff members tended to the victim.
The person appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to the cheek.
